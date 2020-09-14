Linda Faye Cowan
Henderson, KY - Linda Faye Cowan, age 79, of Henderson, KY, passed away peacefully at the Lucy Smith King Care Center on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Known simply as "Granny" to most, she never met a stranger. She had the ability to find the good in everyone. She impacted the lives of many children over her lifetime. She served as a girl scout leader, girls baseball coach, vacation Bible school craft leader, and she was most notorious for her Halloween parties and haunted houses. She opened her home many times to those needing a safe place to stay.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Byron Cowan in 1985 and siblings Donald Wilson and Phyllis Thomas.
She is survived by 2 sons, Eddie (Melissa) Cowan of Shepherdsville, KY and Billy Cowan of Evansville, IN; 2 daughters, Debbie Cowan and Missy (Tony) Hybarger both of Henderson, KY; 1 brother Jim (Jeri) Wilson of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters-in-law, Phyllis Cartwright of Florida and Jeannie Wilson of Virginia. She has 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren with 3 more expected this year, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Linda's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Eastview Baptist Church in Henderson, KY. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be private. Special thanks to the nurses of Deaconess Henderson, Lucy Smith King Care Center, and Redbanks for the care provided.
