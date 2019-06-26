|
|
Linda H. Moore
Morganfield - Linda Handley Moore, age 76 of Morganfield, KY died Monday 6/17/19 at her home. She was a 50 year member of the Eastern Star and oversaw her daughter's Rainbow Assembly, and was a den mother for Cub Scout Troops. Linda was a member of bridge clubs and was an avid reader, and read thousands of books in her life from all genres. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Nell Handley; sisters Janice McCree, and Kathy Handley. Survivors include her husband of 57 years Joseph Wayne Moore of Morganfield; daughter Kimberly Moshlak & husband Steven of Haymarket, VA; son Shawn Moore & wife Jayne of Danville, KY; 4 GrandchildrenJonathan Moore, Brittany & Bryan Nickerson, and Noah Moshlak; 2 sisters Sandra Foster of Boxville, KY and Nita Howard of Uniontown, KY. Funeral service will be 10 AM Thursday 6/20/19 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and 9 AM until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown, KY.
Published in The Gleaner on June 26, 2019