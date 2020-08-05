Linda L. Corbin Blakenship
Lafayette - Linda L. Corbin Blakenship, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.
She was born December 19, 1937, in Henderson, KY, to the late Harrison and Mary Calhoun Beck. Linda received her GED from Lafayette Jefferson High School. Her first marriage was to Edward L. Corbin they later divorced, she then met and married Garnett M. Blankenship who preceded her in death on April 9, 1998.
Linda worked at National Homes and as a Press Operator at ALCOA for several years and was a member of the Wea Ridge Baptist Church. She enjoyed using her facebook page and spending time with her family and friends. Linda will be missed so much by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Janet) Corbin of Dover, PA, Edward L. (Phyllis) Corbin, Jr. of Lafayette, George (fiancée, Becky Hatton) Corbin of Lafayette; sister, Bea Wilke of Henderson, KY; Brother, Richard (Connie) Beck of Henderson, KY; sister, Anna (Philip) Englehardt of Evansville; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her daughter's Liz Crow and Deana Smith; 6 sisters; and 5 brothers.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Sunday. August 9, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909.
Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery, S. 350 East, Tippecanoe County, IN.
Memorial contributions in Linda's name may be given to: Wea Ridge Baptist Church, 1051 E. 430 South, Lafayette, IN 47909.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com