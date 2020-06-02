Linda Taylor
Henderson, KY - Linda Sue Taylor, age 72 of Henderson, KY passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Morganfield Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 22, 1947 to the late Frank and Mae Steinburegge in Indianapolis, IN. She was a member of the Kentucky Finest Ladies Group in Henderson. Linda had been a health care worker for many years and worked for River Valley Health Care. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Frankie Lee Steinburegge. Survivors include: 1 daughter,Tammy Heffington of Uniontown, KY; 1 son, Billy Taylor and wife Jennifer of Missouri; 7 grandchildren, Destiny Steinburegge, Deangelo Steinburegge, Malinda Taylor, Alanna Heffington, Brandon Taylor, Torie Taylor, and Annaclaire Johns; 15 Great Grandchildren; brothers and sisters.

In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private. The visitation will be 5-8PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. The burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
