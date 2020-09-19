1/1
Linda Trodglen
Linda Trodglen

Henderson - Linda Louise Trodglen, 48 of Henderson passed away September 17, 2020 at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.

She was born January 20, 1972 in Henderson to Charles and Joyce Trodglen.

Linda attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Henderson and she enjoyed going shopping.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Cabell; mother, Joyce Trodglen; brother, Ronnie Howard, Jr.

Linda is survived by her father, Charles Trodglen of Henderson; daughter, Grace Trodglen of Henderson; two sisters, Tina Trodglen and Roxanne Trodglen both of Henderson; three nieces, Tori Trodglen, Kelsey Washington and Katelyn Trodglen; furbaby, Harmony Noel.

Memorial services will be at Audubon Kid's Zone, 1325 Powell St., Henderson, KY, Wednesday, September 23,2020 at 11.30 AM. Visitation will be 10:30AM-11:30 AM. Chaplain Mary Wrye will officiate.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel is handling arrangements.




Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
