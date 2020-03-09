|
|
Lisa C. (Ploeg) Stevens
Henderson - Lisa Carol (Ploeg) Stevens, 65, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
She was born on March 3, 1955 in Henderson to the late Willard "Willie" Ploeg and Barbara Strahle. She was a member of Audubon Baptist Church in Henderson.
Since 1976, Lisa was a Registered Nurse and received a bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Evansville in 1985 and a master's in Vocational Education from Murray State University. She worked at Methodist Hospital for 17 years and at Henderson County High School for 12 years, teaching health occupations to students.
Throughout her life, Lisa was a member of the Kentucky Education Association (KEA), the National Education Association (NEA), the Kentucky Retired Teachers Education Association (KRTEA) and was a Kentucky Colonel.
She loved needlework, gardening and cooking, but her main priority was her family. She was especially proud of her seven grandchildren and loved them all very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ploeg and Barbara Strahle.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jerry Stevens; children, Holly Powell, Nicholas A. Stevens, Christi L. Royster (John Will) and Kirby Stevens (Heather); siblings, Skip Tudor (Brenda Lou) and Bunni Lynn (Tim); sister- and brother-in-law, Teresa Jones (Bill); seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Brett, Molly, Dalton, Gavin, Madeline and Hayden; nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 2:30 - 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 11 from 12 - 2 p.m., both at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nick Stevens, Dalton Stevens, Kirby Stevens, Gavin Stevens, Jonathan Royster and Brett Royster.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020