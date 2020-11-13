Lisa G. Lewis
Smith Mills, KY - Lisa G. Lewis, 52, of Smith Mills, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with cancer which started in 2005.
She was born on June 19, 1968, in Americus, Georgia, to Anthony Tucker and Lena Joyce Embry. Lisa was a 1986 graduate of Henderson County High School and received a Surgical Technician Degree from Madisonville Community College. She had worked at St. Vincent Urology for 30 years. Lisa's kindness, strength, and resilience allowed her to make a lasting impact on the lives of others.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alenda Tucker and Rhonda Stone; and her stepfather, Alford Embry.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Joseph "Pete" Lewis; two daughters, Paige Hampton and her husband, Drew, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Morgan Lewis of Smith Mills, Kentucky; her mother, Lena Joyce Embry of Smith Mills, Kentucky; two sisters, Cathy O'Nan of Dixon, Kentucky, and Robin Carter of Henderson, Kentucky; her mother-in-law, Donna Lewis of Smith Mills, Kentucky; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Brother Larry Rone will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Homer Watson, Jr., Troy Cox, Dillon Klauder, Brad Kavanaugh, Matthew Market, and Aaron Sword.
