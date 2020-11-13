1/1
Lisa G. Lewis
1968 - 2020
Lisa G. Lewis

Smith Mills, KY - Lisa G. Lewis, 52, of Smith Mills, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with cancer which started in 2005.

She was born on June 19, 1968, in Americus, Georgia, to Anthony Tucker and Lena Joyce Embry. Lisa was a 1986 graduate of Henderson County High School and received a Surgical Technician Degree from Madisonville Community College. She had worked at St. Vincent Urology for 30 years. Lisa's kindness, strength, and resilience allowed her to make a lasting impact on the lives of others.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Alenda Tucker and Rhonda Stone; and her stepfather, Alford Embry.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Joseph "Pete" Lewis; two daughters, Paige Hampton and her husband, Drew, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Morgan Lewis of Smith Mills, Kentucky; her mother, Lena Joyce Embry of Smith Mills, Kentucky; two sisters, Cathy O'Nan of Dixon, Kentucky, and Robin Carter of Henderson, Kentucky; her mother-in-law, Donna Lewis of Smith Mills, Kentucky; and nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Brother Larry Rone will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Homer Watson, Jr., Troy Cox, Dillon Klauder, Brad Kavanaugh, Matthew Market, and Aaron Sword.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 14, 2020
Lisa was such a beautiful person both inside and out. I enjoyed getting to know her when my son, Matt swam with Paige on the high school swim team. My sympathy goes out to her family at this very difficult time.
Kathy McCoy
Friend
November 13, 2020
Lisa was such a good soul. I met her in 2000 working for Urology Consultants. Always smiling always wanting to care for everyone. She absolutely loved her family. I pray for strength for the entire family during this difficult time.
Natalie O&#8217;Daniel
Friend
