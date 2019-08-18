|
|
Lisa Powell
Morganfield - Lisa Diane Powell, age 50 of Morganfield, KY passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at her home. She loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gayle and Lloyd Dunbaugh; her son, Seth Cross; her 1st husband, Shannon Cross.Survivors include: her husband Mark Powell of Morganfield, KY. A daughterEmily Powell of Covington, KY.
2 Brothers:Sheldon Dunbaugh of Rockford, IL.David Dunbaught of Rockford, IL.
Sister,Tammy Schneemilch of Key Largo, FL.3 Grandchildren:Kylie, Kasen, and Aubrey Cross.The graveside service will be 11AM Monday, August 19, 2019 at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Draffenville, KY. Rev. Norman Cotton will officiate. The visitation will be 2-6PM on Sunday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to Ben's Place or the .
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 18, 2019