Lisa Whitledge
Corydon - Lisa Elaine Whitledge, 63 of Corydon ran into the arms of Jesus, September 12, 2020. Anyone who knew Lisa knew she was one of a kind. Lisa wasn't materialistic, more often than not, you would see her in sweat pants and a t-shirt. She loved people for who they were and would have given her last dime to someone in need. Lisa was a caring nurse for many years, touching the lives of her patients with her compassion and love. She adored her dogs Cotton and Candy. The love she had for her children, DeWayne and Caroline, her grandchildren Brookelyn, Brylee, Brayson, Connor, Clark, Carsten and Reece was immeasurable. Lisa loved being a Memommy attending ballgames, having sleep overs, going shopping and loving them is what she enjoyed the most. She was a faithful and lifetime member of Webb Memorial United Methodist Church in Clay.
Lisa is survived by her children Dewayne Clark (Valerie) of Clay and Lisa Caroline Royalty (Eric) of Corydon, her mother Linda Clark of Henderson, sister Sandra McKeehan (Brad) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, 8 grandchildren Brookelyn, Brylee, Brayson, Clark, Carsten, Presley and Reece, nieces Lindsay Major, Elizabeth Boswell and nephew Daniel Boswell that she loved as her own. Lisa was welcomed into heaven by her father Clarky Clark and her grandson Connor Whitledge.
Funeral services will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Webb Memorial United Methodist Church in Clay. Burial will be in New Clay Cemetery in Clay.
There will be no visitation prior to funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Molly's Mutts Animal Rescue, 248 State Route 983, Dixon, KY 42409 or Webb Memorial United Methodist Church, 370 State Route 109N, Clay, KY 42404. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Due to Covid-19 regulations we ask that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
