Lita Boyer McAtee
Henderson - Lita Boyer McAtee, 93, of Henderson, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville. She was born in Germany August 22, 1927.
Lita was predeceased by her husband Albert McAtee, daughter June Watkins and mother Helen Tietz. She is survived by brothers, Arne Boyer and Heider Tietz as well as sons, Jerry and Terry (Vicki), son-in-law Claude Watkins Jr., grandchildren Clay McAtee, Nathan McAtee, Katy Watkins, Aimee Martin, Kristi Hancock, Neil Watkins, Jennifer Holland, Andy Hall, Matt Hall and Erick Hall and 18 great grandchildren.
Lita worked as a cook in the early 60's at Smith Mills School, then for 5 years at Simon's Shoes and 25 years at JCPenney's in downtown Henderson. She treasured meeting new people through her working years. She loved to travel with Albert and greatly appreciated her many trips to Germany and Spain to visit with her brothers and mother.
Lita so enjoyed every opportunity to be with her family and friends. Son Jerry was her primary caregiver for a number of years with help from son-in-law Claude Watkins Jr, and granddaughters.
The past 6 years Lita resided at Pleasant Pointe on Barrett Blvd in Henderson. She truly loved playing Bingo and enjoyed gathering with all her neighbors, daily. Lita developed strong relationships with her neighbors and enjoyed the warm caring environment her large family of neighbors provided. She also valued her conversations with her brothers and mother SSSin Spain and Germany. She brightened when having the opportunity to converse in her native German language with her brothers, mother or lifelong friend Josephine Coffman.
She had a strong love of animals throughout her life. She always had an unfiltered opinion about most things whether you wanted to hear it or not. Lita was the type person once she considered you a friend you were always her friend. She was tickled to get phone calls from friends and family. It was heartwarming to have a friend or family member show concern for her. She was very humbled by the small things. Most memorable was her laugh and smile.
She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
May she rest in peace.
A private funeral service celebrating her life will be held for family members at Fairmount Cemetery. Lita will be laid to rest with her husband Albert.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
or your local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com