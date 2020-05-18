|
|
Lloyd Brown
Morganfield, KY - Lloyd "Eddie" Brown, age 86 of Morganfield, KY passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. He was born November 24, 1933 to the late Lloyd and Margaret Brown in Henderson County, KY. He attended First Baptist Church in Sebree. Eddie was a parts manager at John Deere and he also worked at Chrysler Corporation. He enjoyed doing yard work and making his yard look excellent. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife and mother of his children, Annie Jewell; his second wife, Leona Ann Brown; his son, Ricky Brown. Survivors include: son, Dwight Brown and wife Renee of Evansville, IN; daughter, Diane Willingham and husband David of Robards, KY; 2 brothers, Homer Brown of Madisonville, KY and James Brown of Orman Beach, FL; 3 grandchildren, Josh Willingham and wife Stacey, Shelly Willingham, and Lindsay Turner and husband Elijah; 3 great grandchildren,Clay Turner, Owen Turner, and Dannie Eshbaugh; 2 brother-in-laws, Ed Curtis and David Curtis. *In compliance with COVID-19 public safety measures, the service will be private* The burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield. Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church in Sebree, , or Bethlehem United Church of Christ of Evansville. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from May 18 to May 27, 2020