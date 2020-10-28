1/1
Lloyd Glenn Agnew
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
LLOYD GLENN AGNEW

CAIRO, KENTUCKY - Lloyd Glenn Agnew, also known as Bub or Poppa to those who loved him and knew him well, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 90.

Many knew Lloyd as the owner of the Farm Bureau Service Center and a longtime farmer. He loved his family, his community, and his church family. Mr. Agnew was a lifetime member of Cairo United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and Superintendent. He was also former president of the Federation of the Blind, served on the Governor's Council for the Blind for 18 years, was named the 2008 Agriculturalists of the year, and was an avid supporter of the 4-H/FFA Market Hog Show for more than 30 years. Mr. Agnew had served on numerous agricultural and youth related boards, some of which included Farm Bureau, Henderson County Cooperative Extension Council, and the Extension District Board. He also had served as chairman of both Henderson County 4-H Council and District 4-H Council.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Agnew; his sister, Virginia Duckworth; his brother, John Agnew, Jr.; and grandson, Kyle Ramage.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joretta Agnew; daughters, Karen Ramage and Ava (Ken) Taylor; grandchildren, Megan Ramage, Cameron (Emily) Taylor, and Liles (Robin) Taylor; also, four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date so we can properly celebrate Lloyd's life.

Donations are suggested to Cairo United Methodist Church, St. Anthony's Hospice, or The Federation of the Blind.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
October 29, 2020
Not haven met Mr. Ramage personally, I still feel I knew him very well through my association with his caring daughters, Karen Ramage, my UK co-worker and Ava Taylor, our Daughter's math teacher, and their families. I have heard many wonderful stories about the Agnew family and Mr. Agnew, how he persevered many obstacles and served as a leader in the Henderson County community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
J. Henry Duncan
Friend
October 29, 2020
Bub was such a wonderful, inspirational person. He touched my life many times in many ways. May he rest in peace and may God bless and comfort Joretta and all the rest of Bub's family.
Landon Overfield
October 29, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I really thougbt alot of him . Gods blessings to the family.
Jill Ramage Haney
Family
October 29, 2020
You raised a Godfilled loving daughter who raised a Godfilled loving son who serves us all with grace and kindness. Thank you truly.
Sara Hicks
Friend
October 29, 2020
Prayers for your family. May the Lord strengthen and comfort Ava and her loved ones.
Faith Thompson
Coworker
October 29, 2020
John, Virginia, and Lance Duckworth
Leva Duckworth
Family
October 29, 2020
Karen Ramage &amp; Johnny Duckworth
Leva Duckworth
Family
October 29, 2020
Karen Agnew Ramage & John Duckworth 1st cousins but more like siblings at Ava Agnew Taylor’s home.

Virginia Duckworth, Lloyds sister (center) with Johnny (left) & Lancer (right) Duckworth at Virginia’s appartment.
Leva Duckworth
Family
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Beverly Fryman
October 29, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this news. I am praying for comfort.
Jennifer Baker
Friend
October 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ben, Tiffany, Isabella and Kanin Royster
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
I met Mr. Agnew through 'farming' or maybe the 4-H program. I remember my Mom telling me about the accident that caused his blindness. He was such an inspiration to me as a little girl; I remember thinking, if he can do that (whatever 'that' may have been) and he's blind, I can do...anything! To me, he was always such a kind and gentle soul.

To the family, I am saddened by your loss and I will be keeping you in my thoughts and daily prayers. God speed Mr. Agnew.
Paula Blue
October 28, 2020
Saddened to hear of Lloyd’s passing. He was a wonderful man and never forgot who you were even though he could not see you all you had to do was speak and he would say your name. We were grateful to have had the opportunity to know this previous man and his wife. RIP Lloyd
Polly & Larry Ratliff
Friend
