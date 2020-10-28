I met Mr. Agnew through 'farming' or maybe the 4-H program. I remember my Mom telling me about the accident that caused his blindness. He was such an inspiration to me as a little girl; I remember thinking, if he can do that (whatever 'that' may have been) and he's blind, I can do...anything! To me, he was always such a kind and gentle soul.



To the family, I am saddened by your loss and I will be keeping you in my thoughts and daily prayers. God speed Mr. Agnew.

Paula Blue