LLOYD GLENN AGNEW
CAIRO, KENTUCKY - Lloyd Glenn Agnew, also known as Bub or Poppa to those who loved him and knew him well, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the age of 90.
Many knew Lloyd as the owner of the Farm Bureau Service Center and a longtime farmer. He loved his family, his community, and his church family. Mr. Agnew was a lifetime member of Cairo United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and Superintendent. He was also former president of the Federation of the Blind, served on the Governor's Council for the Blind for 18 years, was named the 2008 Agriculturalists of the year, and was an avid supporter of the 4-H/FFA Market Hog Show for more than 30 years. Mr. Agnew had served on numerous agricultural and youth related boards, some of which included Farm Bureau, Henderson County Cooperative Extension Council, and the Extension District Board. He also had served as chairman of both Henderson County 4-H Council and District 4-H Council.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Agnew; his sister, Virginia Duckworth; his brother, John Agnew, Jr.; and grandson, Kyle Ramage.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Joretta Agnew; daughters, Karen Ramage and Ava (Ken) Taylor; grandchildren, Megan Ramage, Cameron (Emily) Taylor, and Liles (Robin) Taylor; also, four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation or services at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date so we can properly celebrate Lloyd's life.
Donations are suggested to Cairo United Methodist Church, St. Anthony's Hospice, or The Federation of the Blind.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
