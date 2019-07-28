|
|
Lois Echols
Henderson, Kentucky - Lois Echols, 89, of Henderson, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.
She was born in Henderson on February 26, 1930 to the late Jimmy and Bernice (Green) Ashby.
Lois was a homemaker and member of Cairo United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Freeda Powell.
Survivors include her husband of 70 years Lee Echols, 2 children Curtis Ryan Echols and wife Shelia of Henderson and Vicki Lee Echols of Cairo.
Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Rev. Donnie House and Rev. John Choi officiating.
Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday 4-8PM and Monday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shriner in Lexington Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be Wes Baggerly, Matt Baggerly, Bill Gary, Roger Caton, Aaron Caton and Stephen Baker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Sellars, Mark Sellars, Ronnie Eblen, Dorris Edward Givens, Hal Baggerly and Tim Barber.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 28, 2019