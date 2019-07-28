Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Echols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Echols


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Echols Obituary
Lois Echols

Henderson, Kentucky - Lois Echols, 89, of Henderson, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh.

She was born in Henderson on February 26, 1930 to the late Jimmy and Bernice (Green) Ashby.

Lois was a homemaker and member of Cairo United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Freeda Powell.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years Lee Echols, 2 children Curtis Ryan Echols and wife Shelia of Henderson and Vicki Lee Echols of Cairo.

Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Rev. Donnie House and Rev. John Choi officiating.

Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday 4-8PM and Monday 9:00 AM until service time at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Shriner in Lexington Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Wes Baggerly, Matt Baggerly, Bill Gary, Roger Caton, Aaron Caton and Stephen Baker.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Sellars, Mark Sellars, Ronnie Eblen, Dorris Edward Givens, Hal Baggerly and Tim Barber.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tomblinson Funeral Home
Download Now