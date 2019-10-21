|
|
Lois Jean Schweinfurth
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Lois Jean Schweinfurth, 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Daniel Schweinfurth; her son, Jeffrey David Schweinfurth; her parents, Herbert William and Sarah Elizabeth Heath Homuth; and one brother, Richard Homuth.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Kim McClure and her husband, Brett, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tracy Brown and her husband, Eric, of Henderson, Kentucky. Lois was small in stature but had a big heart and an even bigger personality. She was strong in her faith, and her love for others was evident. She had a wonderful circle of friends and neighbors whom she treated like family. Her greatest role in life was being a devoted mom, but her biggest joy and accomplishment was being NaNa to her five grandchildren, John D. Schweinfurth, II, and his wife, Brittany, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Alex McClure and his wife, Jacquelyn, and Drew McClure, both of Louisville, Kentucky, Ryan Brown of New York City, New York, and Bailey Brown, of Atlanta, Georgia. She also delighted in her newest role of great-grandmother to Mikey McClure.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
There will be no visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.
The family would like to thank Lois's wonderful caregiver, Barbara Chambers, and her caring hospice nurse, Stephany Gibson.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019