Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
For more information about
Lois Schweinfurth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Schweinfurth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Schweinfurth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Jean Schweinfurth Obituary
Lois Jean Schweinfurth

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Lois Jean Schweinfurth, 89, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, John Daniel Schweinfurth; her son, Jeffrey David Schweinfurth; her parents, Herbert William and Sarah Elizabeth Heath Homuth; and one brother, Richard Homuth.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Kim McClure and her husband, Brett, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tracy Brown and her husband, Eric, of Henderson, Kentucky. Lois was small in stature but had a big heart and an even bigger personality. She was strong in her faith, and her love for others was evident. She had a wonderful circle of friends and neighbors whom she treated like family. Her greatest role in life was being a devoted mom, but her biggest joy and accomplishment was being NaNa to her five grandchildren, John D. Schweinfurth, II, and his wife, Brittany, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Alex McClure and his wife, Jacquelyn, and Drew McClure, both of Louisville, Kentucky, Ryan Brown of New York City, New York, and Bailey Brown, of Atlanta, Georgia. She also delighted in her newest role of great-grandmother to Mikey McClure.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

There will be no visitation.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420.

The family would like to thank Lois's wonderful caregiver, Barbara Chambers, and her caring hospice nurse, Stephany Gibson.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now