Lois June Wellman
Lois June Wellman (Fraley), 92, passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born September 26, 1927, in Drakesboro, Kentucky to John and Ethel Fraley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack Wellman, sister Darline Fraley Tarbett and brother Bill Fraley. Lois is survived by her son, Wade Wellman (Penny) of Louisville, her beloved grandchildren, Whitney Wellman Meagher (Tate) and Conor Wellman, great-grandchildren, Camille and Theo Meagher, along with her sisters, Glennis Thomason and Sonja Staples of Henderson, Kentucky. Lois was sustained by her faith and the love of her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, homemaker, sports enthusiast, golfer and generous volunteer. She loved her family, being surrounded by children, and was happiest when she was helping others. There will be a private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery due to the current pandemic. Bosse Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Norton Kosair Children's Hospital or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.