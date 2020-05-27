Lois M Carter-Lacy died peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the Christian Health Center, Hopkinsville.



A private service with family was held at Hopkinsville's Riverside Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26. Hughart, Beard and Giles were in charge of arrangements. Reverend Wade Miller officiated.



She was born on February 18, 1929 to William C. McManus and Vera B. McManus and was reared in Earlington, Kentucky.



She moved her family to Hopkinsville where she resided for over 60 years. She retired from Munday, Lacy and Peden Insurance after 28 years of service. She then worked for Murray State University Small Business Development office for over 13 years.



She was a lifelong Disciple of Christ and a member of First Christian Church, serving several years as Secretary.



Survivors include a daughter, Tracey Carter Williams, Newstead and a son, C. David Carter (Jenny), Henderson; a grandson, Williams Hanson Williams II. Extended family includes Robert D. and Eleanor Louise Adams, Ryan and Polly Johnson, Ellie Johnson, James Johnson and Thelma Moore. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Frank Bainbridge Lacy.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 2601 South Walnut Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240; Christian Health Center, Hopkinsville Campus, 200 Sterling Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240; Max's Hope Pet Rescue, 105 Metcalfe Dr., Hopkinsville, KY 42240; Christian County Humane Association, 1233 Skyline Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240









