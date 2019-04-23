|
LOIS M. WELLS
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Lois M. Wells, 96, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, April 21, 2019, at her home.
Lois was born April 1, 1923, at home in McHenry, Kentucky, to George Washington and Beulah Mae Matthews.
She was the youngest of three children. When she was born, she was so tiny, to keep her warm, her first bed was a box on top of the coal stove.
Growing up, Lois loved being the star of school plays and sang in a band with her cousin. She had fun tipping over outhouses on Halloween and hiding in the rumble seat on her older sister's dates. She worked briefly at Beaver Dam Café as a waitress where she would ride the train from McHenry.
Lois had three children, Jack Byron Embry, Susan Jane Reik and her husband, Tom, and Linda Mae Vaughn. She also had two stepsons, Richard and Mike Wells. As a young Navy wife, she moved her family far from McHenry many times. Both to ease her homesickness and to give her children a sense of family, she would tell them stories of "olden times".
Later in life, she loved country music, dancing, being with friends, fishing, reading, going to movies, and making fried apple pies. She hated canning when the garden came in all at once.
Lois spent the last 6 years living with her daughter, Linda, and son-in-law, Ron Vaughn, who made sure her life was full and fun. Ron took her for car rides which she enjoyed. She went golfing, boating, fishing, dancing and to the racetrack. She ate lots of pizza and Rally hamburgers.
Lois was a faithful wife and a loving mother and grandmother to three children; five grandchildren, Jay and Lee Embry, Maggie Reik Moseley, and Thomas Jr., and Eric Reik; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her family prays her soul is at rest and her reunion with loved ones is all God has promised.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Joe Fulton and Carl Wells; one son, Jack Byron Embry; one grandson, Jay Embry; one sister, Elizabeth Chinn; and one brother, John Matthews.
Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Bud Breamer will officiate.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private graveside services will be at Cool Springs Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 23, 2019