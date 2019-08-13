|
Lola Mae James, 89, passed away August 11, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Born February 16, 1930, in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late William and Matilda Lautner Sauter.
Lola was retired from Gibbs Die Casting Company. She was married on to Delbert James who preceded her in death on March 10, 2017.
Lola enjoyed her church, sewing quilting and crafts and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.
Survivors include two children, Donna M. Parris and her husband Edward of Knoxville, TN and Delbert R. James, Jr. and his wife Evelyn Jayne of Robards, KY; a sister Delores Sauter Sandage of Troy; 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Helen Mack.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am CST Thursday, August 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Rodney Schmeltz will officiate. Visitation will be from 2pm - 7 pm CST Wednesday, August 14 at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and from 9 am to service Thursday at the Church.
Memorial contributions may be given to St John's Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left online at
zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 13, 2019