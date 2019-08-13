Services
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
(812) 547-2511
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home
920 10Th St
Tell City, IN 47586
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola James


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola James Obituary
Lola Mae James, 89, passed away August 11, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Born February 16, 1930, in Spencer County, she was the daughter of the late William and Matilda Lautner Sauter.

Lola was retired from Gibbs Die Casting Company. She was married on to Delbert James who preceded her in death on March 10, 2017.

Lola enjoyed her church, sewing quilting and crafts and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Survivors include two children, Donna M. Parris and her husband Edward of Knoxville, TN and Delbert R. James, Jr. and his wife Evelyn Jayne of Robards, KY; a sister Delores Sauter Sandage of Troy; 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Helen Mack.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am CST Thursday, August 15 at St. John's Lutheran Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Rev. Rodney Schmeltz will officiate. Visitation will be from 2pm - 7 pm CST Wednesday, August 14 at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home and from 9 am to service Thursday at the Church.

Memorial contributions may be given to St John's Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be left online at

zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now