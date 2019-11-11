Services
Loleta Ruth Hancock

Loleta Ruth Hancock Obituary
Loleta Ruth Hancock

Sebree, Kentucky - Loleta Ruth Todd Hancock, 94, formerly of Sebree passed away surrounded by her loving family at River's Bend Retirement Center in Kuttawa, KY.

She was born June 30, 1925 in Beaver Dam, KY. Loleta was a member of the Sebree First Baptist Church. She enjoyed being with her family, baking, and crafts.

She was also a member of the Grandmas and Grandpas band

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Web Hancock, her parents V.E. and Ila Todd, a sister Martha Jean Day, brothers Bobby Todd, Glendon Todd, Alan Dale Todd, nephew Kent Todd and grandson-in-law Jeff Hanor.

She is survived by her 4 children Gale (Cherry) Hancock, Roy Lee Hancock, Dorita (OJ) Eastwood, all of Gilbertsville, KY Rhonda (Mike) Grigg of Clay, KY, brother Ronnie Todd, and sister Virginia Eastwood of Sebree, 15 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday November 14, 2019 at Sebree First Baptist Church. Grandsons Todd and Casey Hancock will officiate.

Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8PM at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel and Thursday 11:00 AM until service time at the church.

Pallbearers will be Chuck Hancock, Rick Hancock, Stan Hancock, Douglas Hancock, Jason Eastwood, Chris Eastwood, Rob Eastwood and Brandon Grigg.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lori Thompson, Jessica Euler, Kara Erickson and Kelly Hanor.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sebree First Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
