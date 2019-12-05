|
Loren "Pastor Bub" Ricketts
Henderson - Loren "Pastor Bub" Ricketts, 76, of Henderson, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
He was born in Mt. Vernon, IN on October 5, 1943 to Loren and Muriel (Mundon) Ricketts. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Henderson and former pastor of Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Henderson. He loved to fellowship and have breakfast with friends and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and motorcycle riding.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Coleman; and two great-grandchildren, Leah Woodard and Edison Woodard.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlena Ricketts; children, Darren Ricketts and wife, Katrina of Henderson, KY and Derek Ricketts and wife, Leslie of Georgetown, KY; siblings, June Hooper of Morganfield, KY, Jerry Ricketts of Shepherdsville, KY, Bill Ricketts of Tyler, TX, Denny Ricketts of Texas and Sherri Goldsberry of Henderson, KY; grandchildren, Lauren, Kristen, Hailey, Cody, Taylor and Evan; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Everett, Ellington, Barrett and Lennon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at First Assembly of God in Henderson with Pastor Jeff Ferguson officiating.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 8 from 1 - 7 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel and on Monday, December 9 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church.
Pallbearers will be Chase Jewell, Brandon Jewell, Cody Ricketts, Andrew Bennett, Eric Woodard and Ron Butler.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Marsha's Place, St. Anthony's Hospice or Harbor House.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019