Loretta Doss

Henderson - Loretta Doss, age 68, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:25 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Methodist Health.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband Donald Doss; parents Frank "Jack" and Ilene Shelton; and sister Faye Henry.

Loretta was a die-hard UK fan; she loved her children, grandchildren, and siblings as long as a UK game wasn't on! Loretta never met a stranger and could make anyone laugh. She had a spark of energy about her that stood out. Loretta lived her life the way she wanted to and had fun doing it. She was loved by so many people and will be missed.

Survivors include daughters Susan Sutton Henagan and her husband Dean of Lake Charles, LA and Jessica Schoolcraft of Corydon, KY; sons Glenn Sutton and his wife Melissa Mason of Guthrie, KY, Josh Cardwell of Henderson, KY, and John Cardwell and his wife Sarah of Henderson, KY; sisters Joanne McDonald of Nashville, TN, Frances Pennington of Mattoon, KY, Mary Alice Pemberton and her husband Chuck of Fort Meade, FL; and Jannette Lyon and her husband John of Haubstadt, IN; brother Frank "Bubby" Shelton; 13 grandchildren: Desmond Schoolcraft; Malyn and Amahra Turner; Connor and Riley Cardwell; Dalton, Jaiden, Dakota and Chloie Cardwell; Josh and his wife Brandi Atherton; Cody Sutton ; Rebecca and Tyler Scalis; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved their "Aunt LoLo".

Relatives and friends are invited to Loretta's Life Celebration from 2:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday and again on Monday starting at 9:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., June 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
