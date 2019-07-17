Services
Whitsell Funeral Home - Morganfield
250 N Court Street
Morganfield, KY 42437
(270) 389-1460
For more information about
Loretta Adamson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Loretta Fay Adamson

Loretta Fay Adamson Obituary
Loretta Fay Adamson

Morganfield - Loretta Fay Adamson, age 85 of Morganfield, KY died Friday July 12, 2019 at Morganfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of Grove Center Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and farmer's wife. She was preceded in death by her parents Rigley & Lillian Melloy; husband Charles E. Adamson; son Rickie Adamson; brothers Randy McMain & Bill Melloy & wife Shirley; sister Debbie Heady. Survivors include 1 daughter Sheila & James Nicholson of Morganfield; Daughter-in-law Lou Adamson of Morganfield; Sisters Sara Ray Duvall of Morganfield and Patricia Burnette of Sturgis, KY; Grandchildren Kim Jones of Shawneetown, IL, Renee Ratley of Benton, KY, Paul Adamson of Virginia, Chuck Adamson of Marion, KY and Jonathan Adamson of Providence, KY; 12 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Funeral service will be 11 AM Monday July 15 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield, KY. Rev. Donald House will officiate. Visitation will be 2-6 PM Sunday and 9 AM until service time Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Morganfield, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Grove Center Methodist Church.
Published in The Gleaner on July 17, 2019
