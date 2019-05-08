|
|
Lori Watson
Morganfield, KY
Lori Ann Watson, age 54, of Morganfield, KY, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Sunday at her home.
Lori was a home health caregiver and had a huge heart for helping people. She went above and beyond; if it needed done, she'd do it. She made life simpler for those in her care at work, and her family as well. Lori loved being outdoors and was a country girl through and through who enjoyed camping and fishing. She treasured her grandchildren and made precious memories with them.
Lori is survived by her husband of 36 years Jerry Watson of Morganfield, KY; daughter Jessica Dawn Phelps and her husband Justin of Eagle River, Alaska; son Thomas Matthew Watson of Morganfield, KY; mother and step-father Venida and Jim Pfeffer of Henderson, KY; father Bobby Kellough and his wife Carol of Henderson, KY; sisters Debbie Floyd and her husband Tom and Christie Koontz and her husband Larry both of Henderson, KY; brother Michael Kellough or Murrysville, PA; grandchildren: Ashton, Landon, Jensen, Riley, Maddie, and Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lori's Life Celebration from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and again on Thursday starting at 11:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with Reverend Nathan Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay St, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on May 8, 2019