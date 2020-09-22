1/1
Lorraine (Willis) Bailey
1933 - 2020
Lorraine (Willis) Bailey

Evansville - Lorraine (Willis) Bailey, age 87, of Evansville, IN, previously of Henderson, KY, went home to be with the Lord at 9:34 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital - Evansville.

Lorraine was born January 26, 1933, in Evansville, IN, to James Willis and Ada (Ripperdan) Willis. She graduated from Reitz High School in 1951. Lorraine was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and an avid quilter.

Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Debra Stanley (A.Y. Stanley) of Henderson, KY, Lorna Franke (Steve) of Evansville, IN, and Sherry Stone (Brian) of Henderson, KY; grandchildren, Angela Reisinger, Kim Reisinger, Melisa Pace (Mike) and Taylor McDonald; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Willis; her husband of 57 years, Robert R. Bailey; and daughter, Brenda Jean Bailey.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel - A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue with Pastor John Kellough officiating. A Live Stream will be available beginning twenty minutes prior to the service time. Please visit Boone Funeral Home's Facebook page and click on the link provided. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, September 26, 2020, at BOONE FUNERAL HOME EAST CHAPEL.

Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net




Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
