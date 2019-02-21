|
Lottie Fraye Clayton
Henderson, KY
When the Lord takes someone to Heaven that has spent her entire life getting ready to go, there is much sadness for those left behind, but such joy for those who have gone on before. That is certainly the case with Lottie Fraye Clayton, 92, a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin.
Lottie was the first child of Kermit and Mary Dixon Townsend Clayton. She married Maurice Douglas Clayton at an early age, and they had one child, Dorris Wayne "Dorrisie" Clayton in 1942. Being a loving, stay-at-home mom, she devoted her entire life to taking care of Dorrisie and his handicaps. Blessed with the ability to see the positive side of life, Lottie's insight and hard work helped Dorrisie's abilities far exceed what anyone ever thought possible.
Lottie will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by members of the Henderson General Baptist Church where she and Maurice have attended since 1948.
Her parents and her son precede her in death. She is survived by her husband, Maurice; her sister, Izetta Davis of Belleville, IL; nieces, Linda Wingo of Providence, KY, Doris Lindsey of Carmi, IL and Michelle Davis Reichling, of Shiloh, IL; nephew Mike Davis of Swansea, IL, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Lottie's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Henderson General Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Chad Hensley and Rev. Charles Linhart officiating. Burial will follow at Star Hope Cemetery in Liberty, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Henderson General Baptist Church, 2880 Zion Rd. or St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 21, 2019