Louise (Page) Fleming
Onton, Kentucky - Louise (Page) Fleming, 91, of Onton, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
She was born in Hopkins County, Kentucky on January 16, 1929 to the late James and Virgie Page.
Louise was of the Baptist faith. She knew Jesus and was ready to go Home. Louise wrote many books regarding history and family genealogy including The Heyday of Onton and the Story of Slaughtersville. Louise enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Steve Alvin Fleming.
Survivors include 2 daughters Lisa Kennedy of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Julie Robinson and husband Mike of LaGrange, KY, 5 grandchildren Blake Kennedy, Shelby Jones and husband Kyle, Lacy Walters, Shae Parker and husband Matt, Leah Peavler and husband Dustin and 2 great-grandchildren Kyra and Van Parker.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Sassafras Grove Cemetery with Mike Robinson officiating.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020