1/1
Louise Wright Connell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOUISE WRIGHT CONNELL

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - The life of a wonderful, kind Christian woman, Louise Wright Connell, 93, of Henderson, Kentucky, ended on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She rests in the arms of her Heavenly Father.

She was a longtime member of the former Audubon Baptist Church. Louise was a nursing assistant for Dr. Kim and volunteered at Methodist Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Oliver Wesley Connell, who died June 15, 2016; her parents, Lee and Edith Wright; and one brother, Bob Wright.

Survivors include three children, Daniel W. Connell and his wife, Lena, of Daytona Beach, Florida, Susan Connell Holman and her husband, Henry, of Cave City, Kentucky, and Alicia K. Connell Sowards and her husband, Steve, of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren, Tiffany Connell Herndon, Christopher Connell, Emily Holman Chipman, and Ellen Holman Poynter; nine great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Connell, Dylan Connell, Travis Herndon, Gavin Herndon, Anna Chipman, Kate Chipman, Ginny Chipman, Emma Poynter, and Ava Poynter; one sister, Alice Smith of Tennessee; and two nieces, Margaret Smith and Dr. Joy Smith.

There will be a private family burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved