LOUISE WRIGHT CONNELL
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - The life of a wonderful, kind Christian woman, Louise Wright Connell, 93, of Henderson, Kentucky, ended on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She rests in the arms of her Heavenly Father.
She was a longtime member of the former Audubon Baptist Church. Louise was a nursing assistant for Dr. Kim and volunteered at Methodist Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Oliver Wesley Connell, who died June 15, 2016; her parents, Lee and Edith Wright; and one brother, Bob Wright.
Survivors include three children, Daniel W. Connell and his wife, Lena, of Daytona Beach, Florida, Susan Connell Holman and her husband, Henry, of Cave City, Kentucky, and Alicia K. Connell Sowards and her husband, Steve, of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren, Tiffany Connell Herndon, Christopher Connell, Emily Holman Chipman, and Ellen Holman Poynter; nine great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Connell, Dylan Connell, Travis Herndon, Gavin Herndon, Anna Chipman, Kate Chipman, Ginny Chipman, Emma Poynter, and Ava Poynter; one sister, Alice Smith of Tennessee; and two nieces, Margaret Smith and Dr. Joy Smith.
There will be a private family burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
There will be a celebration of her life at a future date.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
