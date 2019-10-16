|
|
Lucille Bradford, 101, of Pontiac, IL formerly of Sturgis, Kentucky, beloved mother and grandmother entered life eternal on September 26, 2019 from Evenglow Inn in Pontiac, IL.
Her service will held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Sturgis United Methodist Church with Pastor Kenny Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at Pythian Ridge Cemetery, Sturgis, Ky. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17 from 9:00am until the time of the service at the church.
Whitsell Funeral Home, Sturgis, is in charge of arrangements.
She was born March 29, 1918 in Crittenden County, KY a daughter of George and Gertrude (Brantley) Mayes. She married Thee Bradford on May 20, 1939. He passed away on December 14, 1997 after 58 years of marriage.
Lucille is survived by her sons: Robert J. (Jane) Bradford of Saunemin, IL and George S. (Pam) Bradford of Kirkland, IL; 7 grandchildren: Kathi (Sam) Arnould, Stephanie (Jeff) Ritter, Joel (Traci) Bradford, Matthew (Miranda) Motter, Brad (Lisa) Motter, Michael Motter, and Rebecca (Erik) Soderstrom; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and two sisters: GG Stewart and Betty Day both of Sturgis, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter: Teddie E. Lyons; two sisters: Irene Baird and Linnie Edna Heffington; and one brother: Aubrey Mayes.
She and Thee raised their children and farmed in the Uniontown, Ky area for 20 years before moving to Rockford in 1959. They retired to Arcadia, FL and returned to Sturgis, KY until 2010, when she moved to Pontiac, IL to be closer to family. She was a lifetime member of the Sturgis United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.
She was a vital part of our family and will be deeply missed; her spirit lives on in God's heart and ours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evenglow Inn, 1200 Evenglow Lane, Pontiac, IL 61764.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 16, 2019