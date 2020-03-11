|
|
Lucy Carolyn Stoffel
Watertown, TN - Lucy Carolyn Stoffel age 75 of Watertown, TN died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Born Oct. 27, 1944 in Johnson County, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Roy Charlie Freels and Dorthea Lucille Monty Freels. Lucy was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and started her nursing career in Henderson, KY and was an operating room nurse for over 40 years. After serving 2 years overseas during Operation Desert Storm, she worked at a VA Hospital in Florida. Lucy moved to Nashville and nursed at Nashville Baptist Hospital and later retired from the Nashville VA Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Earl Anthony Stoffel of Watertown; sons, Gregory Scott (Joann) Wilke of Evansville, IN and Stephen Michael (Kris) Wilke of Haubstadt, IN; grandchildren, Emily Lauren (Juliette) Wilke, Adam Gregory Wilke, Jaden Cheyene Wilke, Kenley Nevaeh Wilke, Skyler Wilke; great grandson, Michael Anthony; sister, Mary Martha Voigt of Abington, VA; Earl's son, Michael , his wife, Collette and their son, Alex of Watertown. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown, TN
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020