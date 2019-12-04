|
Luther Franklin Duncan, Jr.
Henderson, KY - Luther Franklin Duncan, Jr., age 87, of Henderson, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Union County Methodist Hospital in Union County, KY.
Luther was born February 16, 1932 in Henderson County, Kentucky to Luther Franklin Duncan, Sr. and Elizabeth Irene Latta Duncan. He met and married Dorothy West in 1954. He served in the United States Navy from November 1955 to November 1957. He worked for Royal Crown Bottling Company as Sales Manager until his retirement. Luther was president of the Henderson County Fair, Henderson Pee Wee League, Kentucky Bottlers Association, and Henderson Jaycees where he received Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. He served on the Henderson Housing Authority from 1980 until 2014. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Henderson County Athletic Booster Club for over 40 years.
In addition to his parents, Luther is preceded in death by his 6 siblings: Alma Dean McAtee, Betty Lou Duncan, Juanita Harris, Sue Parish, Marlin Duncan, and Lynda Bradley.
He is survived by his wife of 65 ½ years Dorothy and daughter Karen Wynns and her husband Roger all of Henderson, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Luther's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Jim Wofford, Reverend Cindy Green, and Reverend David Latham officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Pallbearers will be Steve McAtee, Mike McAtee, Robby Duncan, Hunter West, Darrell Willett, and Todd Beckgerd.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to First United Methodist Church, 338 Third Street, Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019