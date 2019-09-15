Services
Tomblinson Funeral Home
325 First Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-826-2544
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Luther "Sonny" Grisham


1936 - 2019
Luther "Sonny" Grisham Obituary
Luther "Sonny" Grisham

Henderson - Luther "Sonny" Grisham, 83, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home in Henderson, KY.

Sonny was born August 23, 1936 in Corydon, KY to the late Pete and Susie Grisham. He worked as an auto mechanic most of his life. He was a former member of the Sportsman's Club and former Mason. He also served as a volunteer for the Shriners.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by five brothers and five sisters.

Sonny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Monoka Grisham; three children, Tony Grisham and wife Tedra, Greg Grisham, Lisa Grisham all of Henderson; three step children, Angie Franey and husband Donald of Henderson, Glenn Skaggs and wife Chrissy of Robards, Randy Skaggs of Henderson; one sister, L. Kathryn Vaughn of Henderson; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, five step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Bro. Bret Eblen officiating. Pallbearers will be Glenn Skaggs, Randy Skaggs, Corey Hahn, Norman Hahn, Joey Clabes , David Jennings and honorary pallbearer, Tim Burton. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be Monday, September 16, 2019, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 17, 10:00 a.m. until funeral hour at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 15, 2019
