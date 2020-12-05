1/
Lyda Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyda Allen

Henderson, KY - Lyda B. Allen 96, of Henderson, KY formerly of Dixon, KY passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY. She retired as a Nutrition Aide for the Webster County 4-H Extension Office in Dixon, KY after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole, KY and a 50 year member of the Tilden Homemakers Club. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Lillian Bridwell. She was preceded in death by her husband Olan Allen, 1 sister Ruby Ann Sherrod, 2 brothers R.W. Bridwell and Charlie Ray "Hooter" Bridwell and her son in law Carroll Todd. Survivors include her daughter Bonnie Todd of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Cindy Todd(Bruce) of Henderson, KY and Chris Todd(Mary) of Owensboro, KY; 5 great grandchildren Justin Todd(Chelsea) of Owensboro, KY, Allison Hebert(Bradley) of Henderson, KY, Seth Todd(Logan Wood) of Louisville, KY, Evan Todd of Mobile, AL and Noah Todd of Owensboro, KY; 2 great great grandchildren Judah Todd and Olivia Hebert. Private family services will be held at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Dean Esarey will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY or Shady Grove General Baptist Church P.O. Box 22 Poole, KY 42444. Due to Covid restrictions please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the family members attending the funeral service. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved