Lyda Allen
Henderson, KY - Lyda B. Allen 96, of Henderson, KY formerly of Dixon, KY passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY. She retired as a Nutrition Aide for the Webster County 4-H Extension Office in Dixon, KY after 20 years of service. She was a member of the Shady Grove General Baptist Church in Poole, KY and a 50 year member of the Tilden Homemakers Club. She was the daughter of the late Jake and Lillian Bridwell. She was preceded in death by her husband Olan Allen, 1 sister Ruby Ann Sherrod, 2 brothers R.W. Bridwell and Charlie Ray "Hooter" Bridwell and her son in law Carroll Todd. Survivors include her daughter Bonnie Todd of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Cindy Todd(Bruce) of Henderson, KY and Chris Todd(Mary) of Owensboro, KY; 5 great grandchildren Justin Todd(Chelsea) of Owensboro, KY, Allison Hebert(Bradley) of Henderson, KY, Seth Todd(Logan Wood) of Louisville, KY, Evan Todd of Mobile, AL and Noah Todd of Owensboro, KY; 2 great great grandchildren Judah Todd and Olivia Hebert. Private family services will be held at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Dean Esarey will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St Henderson, KY or Shady Grove General Baptist Church P.O. Box 22 Poole, KY 42444. Due to Covid restrictions please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the family members attending the funeral service. Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com