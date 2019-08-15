|
|
Lydia Kirtz, 72, was called to heaven on July 9, 2019 with family at her hospital bedside in Houston, TX. Born November 5, 1946 to Johann and Notburga Goetz in Amberg, Germany, she immigrated with her family to the U.S. in 1963.
Lydia moved to Henderson, KY in the late 1960's and called it her home until last year. She was a very loving soul, sweet spirited, very witty, occasionally a little cantankerous. During Lydia's journey over the years she made some of the most amazing friendships, grew her extended family and met her soulmate, Billy Kirtz. She loved all and was loved by all. Over many years at various restaurants, as well as at the hospital in Henderson, she served many patrons and patients, always with kindness and a smile.
On July 30, 2018, Lydia moved to Cypress, TX to be with her daughter and son-in-law. It was there that she was introduced to a new, wonderful life, made more friendships and ultimately gained her beautiful wings.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents, as well as two brothers, "Willy" Puckett and Richard Squires, and her loving husband of 24 years, Billy Kirtz.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (George) of Cypress, TX; one brother, Hermann Puckett (Christine) of Middleburg, FL; three sisters, Linda Vandergriff (Rick) of Lebanon, OH, Karen Johnson (Ronnie) of Georgetown, OH and Michelle Roades (Jeff) of West Union, OH; grandchildren, Mindy Moyado (Rene) of Humble, TX, Austin Ocanas (Ashly) of Cypress, TX and Alex Ocanas of Katy, TX; a number of nieces and nephews; and last but not least, Poppa Smurf's and her precious fur baby, Scout.
Join us in remembering Lydia's life on August 17, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson, KY. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM to 1 PM, with service commencing at 1 PM. Pastor Mark Moog of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 15, 2019