Lyndia Ellis
Henderson, KY - Lyndia Jo Ellis, 79, of Henderson, KY, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Lyndia was born December 22, 1940 in Henderson County to the late James and Virginia (Holland) Ellis. She was retired after 30 years from Meuth Carpet & Supply where she worked as an office clerk. She volunteered at Red Banks Nursing Home in Henderson. Lyndia was a faithful member of over 75 years at the 1st Baptist Church in Henderson. She enjoyed being active in the church and was a member of the Silvertones.
In addition to her parents, Lyndia was preceded in death by her aunt, Judy Ballard.
Lyndia is survived by her sister, Donna Glass (Carl) of Loudin, TN; niece, Lori Keough (Jeremy) of Maryville, TN; nephews, Ryan Glass (Julie) of Murphysboro, TN, Mark Glass (Ann) of Cape Girardeau, MO; 7 great nieces and nephews; friends, Alan Chamness, Dorothy Norris, Gary and Mary Lou Shoulders, Tim Shockley and her life long loving friend, Carolyn Breedlove.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 12:00 PM at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson with Bro. Alan Chamness officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to 1st Baptist Church Silvertones in Henderson.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
