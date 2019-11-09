|
M. Ammon Dunn
Henderson - M. Ammon Dunn, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away November 9, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson, KY.
Ammon retired from Baird Brand Hosiery in 1982. She was a member of Bellfield Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Hardis and Lattie (Woodard) Liggett, Ammon was preceded in death by her husband Edward Dunn in 2010 and 7 siblings: Vaudie Frances, Carson Liggett, Virble Liggett, Laura Anna Tapp, Mabel Watson, Juanita Berry, and Hardis Liggett, Jr.
Ammon is survived by her sister Edith Earlene Roberts of Henderson, KY and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Ammon's funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home. Reverend Tim Shockley will officiate. Burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens will be private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Bellfield Baptist Church.
