Mabel Crispin
Henderson, KY
Mabel Crispin, age 86, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mabel was a homemaker. She and her husband Charles traveled to various states during his career. After he accepted a position with Peabody Coal Company, they decided to make Henderson their home upon retirement. Mabel was a member of several organizations including: American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Moose Lodge #441, V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, and the Eastern Star- Hadi Shrine Temple. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Turner and Lula Lemons Shelton; husband Charles Crispin; 8 siblings: Velma Wright, Carl Coffel, Marley "Cotton" Turner, Jane Millhorn, Leota Berry, Ida Woolsey, Lois Bird, and Nina Woolsey.
She is survived by her two sisters Faye Dunnagan of Tuscola, IL and Mamie Mattheisen of Ferndale, WA; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mabel's Life Celebration from 12:00 p.m. until the service time on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday with Brother Keith Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY.
Pallbearers will be members of the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the , 208 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1500 Chicago, IL 60604-1242.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com
Published in The Gleaner on Feb. 28, 2019