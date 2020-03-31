|
MABEL DURHAM
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Mabel Durham, 95, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was a member of the former Immanuel Baptist Temple. Mabel was also a past member of Order of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. "Bill" Durham, who died December 1, 2003; one sister, Mae Jarvis; and one brother, Norman Blackford.
Survivors include one niece, Linda Ingalsbe and her husband, Mark, of Henderson, Kentucky; two great-nephews, Brian Nieten and Eddie Nieten; her caretaker, Betty Brooks of Henderson, Kentucky; and close friend, Debbie Edwards of Henderson, Kentucky.
Private burial will be in Crofton Cemetery in Crofton, Kentucky.
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
