Mable Marie Ewing
Spottsville - Mable Marie (Allgood) Ewing 97, of Henderson passed Sunday October 4, 2020 Rebanks Nursing Home.
Mable was born in Henderson County to the late John and Bertha Allgood. She retired from Spottsville Elementary school as a Cafeteria Manager and was a member of Spottsville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband William Edward Ewing; her son Edward Ray Ewing; great grandson Zachary Cade Crain and her sister Lena Roy.
Mable is survived by her daughters Donna Sue Wilson (Paul) of Henderson and DeLania Hess (Keith) of Spottsville; grandchildren Charles Carter (Sherry), Robyn Crain (Brian), Joshua Ewing (Jessica), Kimberly Ewing, Travis Hess (Gina), Ethan Hess (Sasha Stone), Jenna Ray (Isaac) and Damon Hess.; Great Grandchildren Brittney Carter, Robert Carter, Sydney Crain, Will Crain, Andrew Haire, MyKenzee Sugg, Jakob Ewing, Charlie Hess, Sydni Hess, Sophi Hess and Asher Hess and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
A private graveside services will be at Ridgewood Cemetery in Spottsville Kentucky.
Tomblinson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com