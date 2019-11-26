|
Macy Simmons
Uniontown, Ky - On November 25, 2019 the world grew a little dimmer. Macy Catherine Simmons, 23, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at Lucy Smith King care center after a 14 month battle with osteosarcoma. Macy was freed from the pain and suffering of her earthly body and given a new life and wholeness as Jesus welcomed her into His arms. Macy was our light. She had a smile that would light up your soul. She was brave, fierce, and a true warrior. We loved her spunk, her compassion for caring for others, her dry honest humor, her thoughtfulness, her infectious laugh, and most importantly her faith in God. Her faith could move mountains and calm the seas. She loved her family, her nephews, being with her friends, singing loudly in the car and going to concerts. She was a precious daughter, a baby sister to her 3 brothers, favorite aunt to 3 handsome boys, a great friend, a caregiver to many residents at Solobron, and most importantly a child of the one true King. She was simple. She didn't want for anything, but she didn't need much. Macy may have had a short time here on this earth, but we rest easy knowing that her eternal life in Heaven has just begun. Those blessed enough to know her will certainly miss her, but we take comfort in knowing we will see her again one day. Macy was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Uniontown. She graduated from Union County High School in 2015. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Huston and Catherine Simmons; her great grandparents, Frank and Gin Wathen; her special cousin, Ashly Simmons Crisp. Survivors include: her parents, David and Connie Simmons of Uniontown, KY; 3 brothers,Eliot Simmons and wife Whitney of Uniontown, KY, Damien Simmons and wife Jaci of Morganfield, KY, Blake Simmons of Uniontown, KY; 3 nephews, Bennett, Hagen, and Merrick Simmons;
maternal grandmother, Jane Singleton of Lexington, KY; aunts, uncles, and cousins. The service will be 10AM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown. The visitation will be 3-8PM Friday with prayer beginning at 8PM and 8:30 until service time on Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riley's Research Children's Hospital, John Paul II Catholic School, or St. Anthony's Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019