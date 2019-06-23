|
MADELINE REID HAYES
Henderson, Kentucky - Madeline Reid Hayes, 23, of Henderson, Kentucky, found her peace on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Madeline had a sincere passion for taking care of others. Her greatest attributes were her strong work ethic and desire to be a voice for the voiceless. She was fiercely devoted to her friends and family and always made time for those in need. She found solace in spending time with her loved ones, being outdoors, and watching her favorite shows. Madeline was strongly supported by her faith in the Episcopal Church and loved her time spent at All Saints Episcopal Camp.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Tony Roberts and Buford Hayes; one uncle, Gary Hayes; and her special friend, Blake Crews.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Kris and Tim Sandefur of Henderson; her father, David Hayes of Owensboro; her son, Apollo Blake Hayes of Henderson; two sisters, Anna Hayes and Sophie Hayes of Henderson; her grandparents, Bill and Iris Gentry of Henderson, and Imogene Hayes of Liberty, Kentucky; two aunts, Mira Johnson and her husband, Robbie, of Louisville and Chris Edward and her husband, Tommy, of Louisville; one uncle, Brian Sandefur and his wife, Emily, Bozeman, Montana.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The Right Reverend Terry White, the Very Reverend Katherine Doyle, and Deacon Larry Courtney will officiate.
There will be a reception following the service at St. Paul's Episcopal Church Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made at any Independence Bank to an educational savings account in Apollo Hayes's name.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner on June 23, 2019