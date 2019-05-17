|
|
Mae Louise (Triplett) Webster
Princeton, IN
Mae Louise (Triplett) Webster of Princeton, Indiana passed away April 1, 2019 in Largo, Florida. Mae was born March 1, 1923 in Robards Station, KY. She was the daughter of Louise Handley Triplett Cosby and Harpie Brooks Triplett.
Mae was preceded in death by her husband Henry Arnold Webster, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Henry Arnold Webster III (Sue) of Ellettsville, IN and John Randall Webster (Carla) of Indian Rocks Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Kelley Webster and April Webster; two great grandchildren, Omar Banks and Zahari Webster.
Mae graduated from Barrett Manual Training High School in Henderson, KY. She was selling movie tickets when she learned of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. Unaccompanied, she took a train to marry USAAC Cadet Henry Arnold Webster, Jr., in 1942 in Kutztown, PA.
She traveled with her husband throughout Alabama, Texas, Georgia and Florida during WWII while he served as a flight instructor in the Army Air Corps during which time he was awarded his French flying wings.
At the close of the war, they returned to Henderson, KY to raise their family. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and eventually became a second generation owner of Webster Market. In 1959, the Websters moved to Princeton, IN. As her sons grew older, Mae started a new career as owner and operator of Mae's Beauty Shop. Mae and Hank were avid golfers and members of Princeton Country Club. She was a long-time member of Hillside United Methodist Church where she enjoyed picking apples and making of hundreds of pies each year with the church.
A graveside service will be held at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY at 2 PM on May 21, 2019. Colvin Funeral Home, Princeton, IN is honored to be entrusted with Mae's services.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Arden Courts and Suncoast Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a and keep Mae in your prayers. You may leave a message of sympathy or light a candle at www.colvinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner from May 17 to May 18, 2019