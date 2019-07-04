|
Malcolm E. Neel, II, 81, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
He was a lifetime member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Malcolm was a 1955 graduate of Holy Name High School and a 1959 graduate of St. Louis University. As a member of the Henderson business community, he was a practicing certified public accountant for more than 50 years. Malcolm was also a member of Henderson Elks Lodge No. 206 and Henderson Rotary Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Gager Neel, who died July 10, 2008; his parents, James Norbert Neel, Sr., and Anne Evelyn Carroll Neel; and two brothers, Henry C. Neel and James N. Neel, Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Beckert and her husband, Tom, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Gia Anne Sandman and her husband, Tim, of Louisville, Kentucky; one son, Malcolm E. "Mac" Neel, III, and his wife, Tammy, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Mary Evelyn "Cissy" Sullivan and her husband, Ron, of Owensboro, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Helen Beckert, Evie Beckert, Anne Beckert, Carroll Sandman, Phillip Sandman, Emma Sandman, Elizabeth Neel, and Patrick Neel and his wife, Holly; nieces and nephews; and his dear friend and companion, Pat Wilson.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and until 9 a.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 6 p.m. Friday.
Contributions may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic School or Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Sandman, Patrick Neel, Tim Sandman, Tom Beckert, Michael Sullivan, William "Bill" Wright, and Mike Utley.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of Henderson Elks Lodge No. 206.
Published in The Gleaner on July 4, 2019