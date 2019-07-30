Services
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcus Logsdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcus Glenn Logsdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcus Glenn Logsdon Obituary
Marcus Glenn Logsdon

Henderson - Marcus G. Logsdon, age 85, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Linda E. White Hospice Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Marcus was a U.S. Marine Veteran and worked for 18 years in the Union County School System as a math teacher.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Helen Logsdon, 3 daughters, Kimberly Fowler (Don) of Morganfield, KY, Anne Powell (Alex) of Evansville, IN, Beth Townsend (Adam) of Clarksville, TN and 2 grandchildren, Alexander Marcus Powell and Tess Rose Townsend.

A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Linda E. White Hospice Center, 611 Harriette Street, Evansville, Indiana 42410.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from July 30 to July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tapp Funeral Home
Download Now