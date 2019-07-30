|
Marcus Glenn Logsdon
Henderson - Marcus G. Logsdon, age 85, of Henderson, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Linda E. White Hospice Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Marcus was a U.S. Marine Veteran and worked for 18 years in the Union County School System as a math teacher.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Helen Logsdon, 3 daughters, Kimberly Fowler (Don) of Morganfield, KY, Anne Powell (Alex) of Evansville, IN, Beth Townsend (Adam) of Clarksville, TN and 2 grandchildren, Alexander Marcus Powell and Tess Rose Townsend.
A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Linda E. White Hospice Center, 611 Harriette Street, Evansville, Indiana 42410.
