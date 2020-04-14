|
Margaret Ann Nelson
Henderson, KY - Margaret Ann Nelson, 86, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Redbanks in Henderson, Kentucky, with her sons at her side.
She was born February 11, 1934, in Henderson, Kentucky, to the late Charles A. and Pearl Eades Parker. Margaret Ann was a member of Bellfield Baptist Church. She retired from the Henderson Housing Authority where she was a Section 8 Specialist. Margaret Ann loved her grandchildren, antiques, and arts and crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ben L. Nelson, Jr., who died September 10, 2003; and one brother, Charles A. "Sonny" Parker, III, who died January 27, 2003.
Survivors include two sons, Ben L. Nelson, III, and John Allen Nelson and his wife, Tina, both of Henderson, Kentucky; three sisters, Wanda McDonald of Henderson, Kentucky, Betty Jo Noffsinger of Louisville, Kentucky, and Nancy Childers of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; one brother, Donald R. "Donnie" Parker of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Landon Isacc Nelson and Alicyn Mackenzie Nelson; nieces and nephews; and many wonderful and close friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fairmont Cemetery. The Reverend Glen Morris will officiate.
There will be a memorial service at Bellfield Baptist Church at a later date.
Contributions may be made to Bellfield Baptist Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020