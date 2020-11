Margaret Ann OrsburnHenderson - Margaret Ann Orsburn , 82 of Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Henderson.She was born in Henderson on December 06, 1937.She worked at AT& T and loved spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by parents Newt and Mary (Davis) Fulkerson; her husband, James Osburn; son, Bobby Busby; and sister, Faye Gibson.She is survived by sons, Jeffrey Busby (Karen) of Henderson and Scott Busby (Jana) of Henderson; sister, Pam Pippin of Henderson; brothers Donald Berry (Terri), Larry Ivie (Anita), Mike Fulkerson (Amy), Kenny Fulkerson all of Henderson;4 Grandchildren, Jacob Busby, Damon Busby, Millisa Odom and Jennifer Payne; 5 Great Grandchildren.Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM.Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com