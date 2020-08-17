Margaret Anne Walterhouse



Margaret Anne Walterhouse passed away peacefully at the age of 93, Saturday, August 15th, after completing one last Hail Mary. She was born in 1926 in Henderson, Kentucky, to Joseph A. Funk and Margaret P. (Sinnott) Funk. All three husbands John S. Wood, Allison Carson, and Harry Walterhouse, preceded her in death. Margaret Anne leaves behind three children, Barbara (Wood) Gold, Andy Wood, and Meredith (Carson) Smith, and joins her son Brennan Wood in heaven. Her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren will miss her. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to Delta Gamma National and their work helping the blind.









