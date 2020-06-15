Margaret Chambers
Margaret Chambers

Henderson - Margaret Louise Baker Chambers known as "Mama Margaret." was born to Randall Baker and Virbil McNary in Robards on 11/27/1919. She retired with more than 30 years of service with the Hodge family. She also served as a part time senior's bus driver.

She was a member of Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church where she served on the Mother's Board, the Senior Choir, Matron's Auxiliary, and the Willing Workers Club.

She was married to the late Claude Dicty Chambers Jr. Margaret leaves to cherish her memory two sons: Charles Chambers and Richard Chambers; one daughter: Bernice Marshall; two brothers Warren Baker of Indianapolis and Donald Baker of Evansville; and one sister: Alfreda Ethridge of Montana; 17 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and a host of great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 p.m.. at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church in Henderson, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.. until service time at the church.






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
