Margaret Katterjohn McCollom, 101, the beloved matriarch of the McCollom family passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Margaret, born September 17, 1918 in Henderson, Kentucky, graduated from Barret High School and attended Sweet Briar College in Virginia. She married Charles Royden McCollom, Jr. in 1940. In 1954, four days before the birth of their youngest child, she became a widow.
A life-long member of First United Methodist Church, she was the church's oldest member. Margaret was active in the community's many school and charitable endeavors. She served on the boards of her church, Red Cross, Henderson Library, and Henderson City School Cooperation. In 1969, she was Henderson's nominee for Kentucky's Mother of the Year. With her optimistic outlook, she enjoyed activities with family, neighbors, and friends and has left footprints of love and kindness on our hearts.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Josephine Smith Katterjohn and Charles Arthur Katterjohn, her sister Josephine Katterjohn Stokes Fletcher, brother-in-law Robert Fletcher, and son George Edwin McCollom II,.
She is survived by her children: Libby Sutton (Ronnie), Louisville; Patricia Kimberlin (Ron) Evansville; Charles Royden McCollom III, (Debbie) Henderson; and daughter-in-law S. Ann McCollom, New Albany, IN.
Surviving grandchildren are Douglas Sutton (Lynn), Louisville; Steven Sutton (Kendra), Bowling Green; R. Keith Sutton (Leslie), Newburgh, IN; Kristin Kimberlin (Leo Meskis), Cambridge, WI; Karin Jackson (Mike), Louisville; Chip Kimberlin (Patty), Normal, IL; Meredith Egan (Rob), Versailles, KY; C. Royden IV (Carrie), Henderson; and Katy Groves Mussat (Hubert), Henderson.
In addition, Margaret is survived by 18 great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by a niece, nephews, a great-grand-niece, great-grand-nephews, cousins, and loyal friends.
Memorials may be given through First United Methodist Church (338 Third St. 42420) for the church or for the Josephine Rudy Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund, established in memory of Margaret's grandmother. Donations could also be given to Henderson's Boys' and Girls' Club (111 S. Adams St. 42420) or Cancer Research Institute (for lung cancer research) (29 Broadway, Floor 4; New York, NY 10006).
Due to the Coronavirus mandates, a small family grave-side service was held at Fairmont Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be in the future. Arrangements were made by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home.
