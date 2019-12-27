Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Margaret McClure
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
Margaret Sue Crowley McClure

Margaret Sue Crowley McClure Obituary
Margaret Sue Crowley McClure

Henderson, Kentucky - Margaret Sue Crowley McClure, 87, of Henderson, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.

Maggie married her late husband of 62 years, Doug, in 1955 at First United Methodist Church where she had been a longtime active member. She moved with her husband to the Washington, D.C. area where they raised two children. The family returned to Henderson, Kentucky, in 1991 and later welcomed a daughter-in-law and grandson into the family. Maggie also began the Colonial Faithfuls Sunday school class at Colonial Assisted Living. She had a great love for her family and wide circle of friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, F.G. and Emma Crowley; two sisters, Louise Posey and Janet Butler; and two brothers, E.G. Crowley and Ray Crowley.

Survivors include one son, Kerry McClure and his wife, Doris, of Newburgh, Indiana; one daughter, Beth McClure of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Bobbie Mobley and her husband, Carl, of Henderson, Kentucky; one grandson, Conor McClure of Newburgh, Indiana; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at noon Monday at First United Methodist Church. The Reverend James Wofford will officiate. Burial will be in Corydon Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or First United Methodist Church.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
