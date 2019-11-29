|
Margaret Whelan Richmond
Henderson, KY - Margaret Pauline Whelan Richmond, 108, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
She was a lifelong member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, where she had been active with the Altar Society. Margaret was born in Union County, Kentucky, on October 16, 1911, to the late John Kimberly and Ann Ellen Wathen Whelan. She retired from Gibbs Die Casting where she worked in the office. In her younger years, Margaret loved to vacation with her daughter, Gayle Richmond Davis, and was an avid gardener who appreciated beautiful plants and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Richmond; her daughter, Gayle Richmond Davis; her parents, John Kimberly and Ann Ellen Wathen Whelan; four sisters; and five brothers.
Survivors include her son, Barry Richmond and his wife, Mary Jane, of Cairo, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Dr. Eric Davis, Rachel Davis Thornton, and Ray Richmond; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Gary Clark will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or .
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019